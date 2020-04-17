His business is not essential: Someone was standing in front of a store with their pants down exposing themselves on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, April 11.
San Bruno
Petty theft. Tools were stolen from a white Chevrolet pickup on Claremont Drive, it was reported at 3:39 p.m. Sunday, April 12.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was taken from a gray Toyota Prius on Cunningham Way, it was reported at 3:33 p.m. Sunday, April 12.
Petty theft. Two people were seen taking tools from a truck on Fleetwood Drive before fleeing in a gray 4Runner, it was reported at 2:07 a.m. Sunday, April 12.
Burglary. Two people shattered the window of a business on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported at 2:16 a.m. Saturday, April 11.
Fraud. Someone embezzled $31,000 though vehicle down payments on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1 p.m. Friday, April 10.
Burlingame
Malicious mischief. Two vehicle windows were broken on Beach Road, it was reported at 12:58 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft after becoming upset their card was declined on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Accident. An accident occurred on Millbrae Avenue, it was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package from a porch on Drake Avenue, it was reported at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.