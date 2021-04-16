You don’t have the power to do that: Someone claimed he was a PG&E worker to get access into a San Bruno resident’s backyard on Rollingwood Drive, it was reported at 2:31 p.m. Monday, April 5.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. A wanted person was located and arrested on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 4:51 a.m. Saturday, April 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Mitchell Avenue, it was reported at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, April 1.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Theft. Someone stole an ID on Arroyo Drive, it was reported at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Fraud. Someone committed fraud on Keats Avenue, it was reported at 12:16 p.m. Monday, March 29.
Assault. Someone assaulted a South San Francisco resident on Westborough Boulevard, it was reported at 2:57 p.m. Sunday, March 28.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone wearing a red hat, black top and dark pants was seen taking money from a closed business on B Street, it was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
Burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on the 2100 block of Kehoe Avenue, it was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a vehicle on the 400 block of B Street, it was reported at 2:12 p.m. Friday, April 2.
UNINCORPORATED
SAN MATEO COUNTY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 100 block of Beresford Avenue, it occurred between 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 and 2:17 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a vintage umbrella worth $200 on the 100 block of Fifth Avenue, it occurred between 4:20 p.m. and 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Arrest. Two individuals got into an altercation on the 100 block of Dumbarton Avenue and damaged a door and wall and were arrested, it was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
