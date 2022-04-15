Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Going out on a limb with this one — Someone saw a tree branch partially blocking a road on Barclay Way in Belmont, it was reported 10:41 a.m. Monday, April 11.

FOSTER CITY

Vehicle theft. A man on Foster City Boulevard had his vehicle stolen, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

Grand theft. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard stole a purse full of credit cards, it was reported 7:59 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

Vandalism. Someone sprayed something on a man’s vehicle on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 8:45 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

Forgery. Someone forged the name of a woman on Admiralty Lane, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 8.

HALF MOON BAY

Citation. Someone on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was cited for having a suspended driver’s license, it was reported 11:50 p.m. Monday, April 4.

Citation. Someone on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue was cited for having a suspended driver’s license, it was reported 8:50 p.m. Friday, April 1.

Citation. A man on Kelly Avenue was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 8:16 p.m. Friday, April 1

