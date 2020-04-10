Less magical than it sounds: Someone in a unicorn onesie stole a floral bag on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
Redwood City
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public drunkeness after sitting on the floor blocking an aisle at a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Arrest. Someone driving a white Nissan was arrested for driving under the influence after hitting a parked car on Oak Avenue, it was reported at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Grand theft. Someone stole a wallet from a secure office on Broadway, it was reported at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Disturbance. Two people got into an altercation over one of them giving toilet paper rolls away on Dockside Circle, it was reported at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Disturbance. Someone in a silver Ford refused to leave after a business was closed on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:38 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Disturbance. A transient person was throwing rocks at boats on Bair Island Road, it was reported at 2:36 p.m. Monday, April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.