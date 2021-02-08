Have to use an electric cart: Someone was arrested for heading to the liquor department on an electric scooter on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a warrant on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:29 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
Accident. An accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication after being reported for loitering in a residential area on the first block of Erin Lane, it was reported at 12:18 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the driver’s side window of a locked vehicle on the 300 block of Adrian Road between 4:00 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the 1600 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
SAN CARLOS
Traffic accident. There were minor injuries when a single vehicle struck a retaining wall on Brittan Avenue, it was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
