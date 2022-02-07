Lovers’ spat — A woman spat on someone’s face during an altercation on Fifth Avenue in Unincorporated San Mateo, it was reported 3:35 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.
MILLBRAE
Residential burglary. Someone was inside a residence on the 900 block of Sequoia Avenue when deputies arrived on scene due to the report of a residential burglary in progress, and after providing a fake name they were arrested, it was reported 4:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Vandalism. Someone threw a rock and shattered the glass door of a business on the 900 block of Broadway between 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 and 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
SAN BRUNO
City code violation. Someone left fire extinguishers in the street to reserve a parking space on South San Anselmo Avenue, it was reported 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Reckless driver. Someone was almost hit by a swerving small school bus on Skyline Boulevard, it was reported 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone left their vehicle with a flat tire parked for weeks on Plumas Court, it was reported 8:13 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Grand theft. Someone caught the theft of a catalytic converter on camera on Green Avenue, it was reported 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
BURLINGAME
Disturbance. Someone experienced road rage over parking on California Drive, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Juvenile problem. Someone complained of juveniles on bicycles in the road on the corner of Burlingame Avenue and Dwight Road, it was reported 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
BELMONT
Minor injury accident. Someone saw a multiple-vehicle crash on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Island Parkway, it was reported 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Medical emergency. Someone fell down while crossing the street on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
FOSTER CITY
Citation. Someone on Chess Drive was cited for possessing a stolen vehicle, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
Vehicle theft. A man’s vehicle was stolen from Shell Boulevard, it was reported 7:19 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
