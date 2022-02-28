We’ve been over this and over this — Four customers were not wearing masks inside a business on Broadway in Redwood City and were refusing to leave even when asked to by a security guard, it was reported 4:19 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
HALF MOON BAY
Fraud. Two people fraudulently withdrew $380 from an ATM on the 100 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Citation. Someone on the 400 block of Redondo Beach Road was cited for having an active misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Arrest. Someone on the first block of Poplar Avenue was resisted after attempting to flee from deputies after they ordered him to stop, it was reported 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. Someone on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue was reportedly trying to break into locked cases of medication in a store, and was cited after narcotics and a suspected burglary tool was found in their possession, it was reported 10:36 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Fraud. Someone stole the credit card of a woman on the 1200 block of Industrial Road and used it to create $4,729 in losses, it was reported 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Shoplifting. Two people stole $1,439.92 worth of merchandise from a store on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Central Avenue, it was reported 4:16 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Arrested. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Suspicious person. Someone wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants was using a wire hanger to try to get into a car parked on Gordon Street, it was reported Sunday, Feb. 6.9:21 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Palm Avenue, it was reported 7:22 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI at Larkspur Landing on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on the corner of Airport Boulevard and Lux Avenue, it was reported 2:28 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
