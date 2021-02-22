A free spirit: Someone was arrested for throwing bark, doing “weird” things like running around and dancing, as well as refusing to leave a parking lot on Charter Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 12:38 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shooting a BB gun on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 8:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Petty theft. A cellphone was stolen on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 5:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Accident. A minor injury accident occurred on the Broadway overpass at 4:08 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
REDWOOD CITY
Accident. A car flipped on Devon Way and someone was stuck inside, it was reported at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for causing a disturbance and refusing to leave a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication and having a verbal confrontation with employees on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 5:24 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Accident. An accident with minor injuries involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred on Maple Street, it was reported at 9:39 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
