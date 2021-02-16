Police reports

Got cold feet: Someone went inside of a store and attempted to take items, but later returned them on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 4:31 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

MILLBRAE

Petty theft. Someone stole approximately $82 worth of merchandise from a retail store on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported at 11:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication and refusing to leave a restaurant on the 1500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.

Vandalism. Multiple vehicles were spray painted by graffiti on the 200 block of Poplar Avenue, it was reported at 11:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

SAN BRUNO

Burglary. A front door was pried open and house ransacked on Seventh Avenue at 8:01 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for yelling at an employee and breaking a window on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:32 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

Stolen vehicle. An Enterprise rental car has not been returned on East San Bruno Avenue, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing at a JCPenney on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:46 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

