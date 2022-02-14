police report

Lane departure malfunction — Someone complained of a Black Tesla swerving in traffic on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, it was reported 4:54 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

SAN BRUNO

Abandoned vehicle. Someone was seen living inside of a parked car for four weeks on Fourth Avenue, it was reported 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Malicious mischief. Someone put graffiti on a mailbox on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:52 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Abandoned vehicle. Someone saw a vehicle with its rear end smashed in and its passenger door scratched on Charleston Avenue, it was reported 2:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Disturbance. Someone complained of loud noise on Santa Lucia Avenue, it was reported 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

BURLINGAME

Reckless driver. Someone driving a vehicle almost struck a pedestrian on the corner of Bayswater Avenue and Dwight Road, it was reported 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Warning. Someone received a warning for letting their dogs off a leash on Alcazar Drive, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

Homeless or transient. Someone was seen wandering in a parking lot on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

BELMONT

Disturbance. Someone saw two transient people inside of a lobby threatening each other on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

Welfare check. Someone requested a welfare check on someone with a cane that appeared lost and confused on El Verano Way, it was reported 1:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

FOSTER CITY

Bike theft. Someone loaded bikes from a bike rack on Promontory Point, it was reported 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Shoplifting. Someone shoplifted $12 worth of items from East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Petty theft. Someone stole license plates from two of a man’s vehicles and switched them with someone else’s, it was reported 1:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

Vehicle theft. Someone stole a woman’s vehicle from Bounty Drive, it was reported 8:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

SAN CARLOS

Arrest. Someone on the 1800 block of El Camino Real vandalized a business on the 1800 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 9:08 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

