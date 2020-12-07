Day drinking Someone was drinking beer in their car on Jefferson Ave. in Redwood City, it was reported at 2:32 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. A lock box was broken into and keys were stolen on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Vandalism. Someone reported a damaged gate on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported at 8:26 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Loud music complaint. Someone reported a resident playing an electric guitar on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Auto burglary. A vehicle was broken into leaving windows smashed and the alarm going off, a purse was stolen, on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Animal call. Someone was bitten by a dog that was injured after being hit by a car on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Smoking ordinance violation. There was a report of someone smoking in a non-smoking area on Timberhead Lane, it was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
