A man on the 900 block of Marsh Road was arrested for threatening a family member, his guns were confiscated, and an emergency protective order was granted in Unincorporated San Mateo County, it was reported 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A woman was arrested for trespassing at a residence on the 500 block of Santa Teresa Way, it was reported 8:27 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
Grand theft. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle on the 200 block of Broadway and stole luggage containing a laptop, miscellaneous chargers and passports causing approximately $2,960 worth of damage and stolen items, it occurred between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
Cited. A man was cited for possession of narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia after a traffic stop was conducted on the corner of Crystal Springs Road and Sawyer Camp Trail, it was reported 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. Someone broke the window of a vehicle in a hotel parking lot on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assaulting an employee on Plaza Lane, it was reported 5:48 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone believed that someone entered their apartment on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 6:51 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
BELMONT
Fire department call. Someone smelled the heavy scent of natural gas on Mulberry Court, it was reported 4:07 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Medical emergency. Someone’s grand child had a seizure on Valdez Avenue, it was reported 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Battery. Someone said that their roommate punched them in the head on Sixth Avenue, it was reported 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Theft. Someone stole liquor on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:51 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Medical emergency. Someone twisted their ankle on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 9:24 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
FOSTER CITY
Reckless driving. Someone on Sea Cloud Drive was driving on the levee, it was reported 6:55 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Trespassing. Skateboarders on East Hillsdale Boulevard were refusing to leave a property even after being asked to do so, it was reported 4:06 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
ID theft. Someone tried to change the direct deposit account of a man on Sunfish Court, it was reported 1:56 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A man on the 1100 block of Industrial Road was cited for being in possession of narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 8:17 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
Arrest. Someone on the 700 block of Tamarack Avenue was arrested for having a misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported 1:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
