Sounds like someone needs some help: Someone reported that their roommate was out of
control and hitting their head on the wall on Fallon Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drinking from a liquor bottle taken from Safeway on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a drug offense on the 100 block of South Road, it was reported at 9:41 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Theft. Someone reported that they dropped their phone on Carlmont Drive and was traced to Livermore, it was reported at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
