The Hamburglar’s outsourcing
Someone committed burglary at Arby’s on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was arrested for shoplifting and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 8:07 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
Arrest. A man stole from a retail store and when contacted on the 300 block of Broadway after matching the description, it was revealed he has two active warrants leading to his arrest, it was reported 8:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Citation. A man received a citation for driving with a suspended license on the corner of Hillcrest Boulevard and Elder Avenue, it was reported 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole luggage from a hotel on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 4:24 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Disturbance. Someone refused to leave a hospital on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
Grand theft. Someone stole an iPhone on Primrose Road, it was reported 12:11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
BELMONT
Tree ordinance violation. Someone complained that a tree was being cut down without a permit on Belmont Woods Way, it was reported 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Stolen vehicle. Someone thought their vehicle was stolen on Old County Road, it was reported 3:05 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Hazardous situation. Someone complained of a tree branch that blocked a road on Pine Knoll Drive, it was reported 11:02 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a $20 bag of groceries from an unlocked vehicle on Polynesia Drive, it was reported 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Auto burglary. Two people stole packages from a vehicle on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported 3:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Grand theft. Someone’s catalytic converter on Foster City Boulevard was stolen, it was reported 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A man on the 1300 block of El Camino Real was arrested for displaying signs of intoxication, it was reported 1:52 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Citation. A man on St. Francis Way was cited for possessing narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 12:13 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Burglary. Someone stole a backpack and suitcase containing a backpack from a vehicle on San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Five to 10 people were drinking beers and throwing them at someone on James Avenue, it was reported 5:47 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Linden Street, it was reported 7:23 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
