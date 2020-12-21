Quite a scene: Someone had their pants down to their knees yelling at passersby on Oak Grove Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 9:16 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30.
SAN BRUNO
Intoxicated subject. An intoxicated person was refusing to leave on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:58 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Reckless driver. A motorcycle was racing over 60 mph around the block multiple times on El Camino Real/San Luis Ave., it was reported at 3:16 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Petty theft. A package was taken on National Ave., it was reported at 3:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle on Boardwalk Way., it was reported at 2:46 p.m., Nov. 20.
Petty theft. A rear plate was stolen on Susan Drive, it was reported at 7:38 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
