Fast and furious
A woman was skating extremely fast between people at the ice rink on East Fifth Avenue in San Mateo and, when told to stop she sprayed people with ice and kicked them with her skates, it was reported 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone on Third Avenue was arrested after failing several sobriety tests, it was reported 11:33 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Vandalism. Someone scratched a vehicle on the 600 block of Spruce Street, causing $1,000 in damage, it was reported 9:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Citation. Someone on the 100 block of Poplar Street was cited after being found in possession of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 6:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
MILLBRAE
Arrested. A man was arrested for possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, cut catalytic converters and burglary tools on the corner of Hillcrest Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue, it was reported 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
BURLINGAME
Assault. Someone saw an altercation occur between tenants in an apartment building on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:48 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing after receiving a warning on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:04 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
BELMONT
Citizen assist. Someone called, worried about their partner who did not take their medication on Academy Court, it was reported 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Fraud. Someone, unauthorized, charged $700 on the credit card of a Belmont resident on Old County Road, it was reported 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Theft. Someone stole miscellaneous personal care items on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:02 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
SAN BRUNO
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole a iPhone and a wallet on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A San Mateo resident on Sea Spray Lane was arrested for violating a restraining order, it was reported 7:42 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident on Chess Drive was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Grand theft. Someone stole a package from a residence on Lark Lane, it was reported 3:17 Wednesday, Dec. 1.
ID theft. Someone obtained the EBT card of a woman on the 3100 block of Middlefield Road and took out $980 from her account, it was reported Thursday, Dec. 2.
Citation. A man on Spring Street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 7:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Petty theft. Someone on the 3400 block of East Bayshore Road stole a self-welded ashtray and pushed a motorcycle over, the total loss was about $100 and it was reported 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
