Police reports

Some good news for once: Found property occurred on Clifton Ave. in San Carlos, it was reported between 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

MILLBRAE

Stored vehicle. A vehicle was towed for being parked over 72 hours on Broadway, it was reported at 9:07 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Accident. A car hit a pedestrian resulting in serious injuries on Center St., it was reported at 12:55 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

Misdemeanor warrant. Deputies contacted someone who was found to have three outstanding misdemeanor warrants on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:36 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

SAN CARLOS

Controlled substance paraphernalia. A driver operated a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and was found to be possession of suspected drug paraphernalia on Industrial Road, it was reported at 9:41 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Fake registration. A vehicle had false registration tabs on the license plate on Old County Road, it was reported at 10:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

Trespassing. Deputies responded to a shoplifting and found someone who had trespassed before on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:55 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

Trespassing. Deputies responded to a retail store the report of someone who was not welcomed on the property on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

