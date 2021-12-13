Police reports

Bad dog!

A man in Redwood City was arrested for crawling into his ex-girlfriend’s house via the dog door and refusing to leave, it was reported 7:36 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.

MILLBRAE

Arrest. A woman was contacted on the 200 block of El Camino Real, and first provided a false name to the deputies before her identity was revealed it was found she had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant leading to a search that discovered she was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, all leading to her arrest which occurred between 1:37 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.

Tamper with vehicle. Someone broke into a vehicle on the 300 block of Poplar Avenue by tampering with the door lock, and did not steal any items but tampered with the ignition system and caused approximately $500 worth of damage, it was reported 1:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Ramada Limited Suites on Airport Boulevard 9:04 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Arrest. A wanted person was arrested at Smart & Final on Kenwood Way, it was reported 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.

SAN MATEO

Shooting at inhabited vehicle. Someone on the 2800 block of Huntington Avenue shot a single bullet from a moving vehicle, hitting the driver door of an occupied vehicle, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Citation. A man was cited for a misdemeanor warrant out of the SMC Sheriff’s Office, it was reported 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

