How can you lie like that? Someone was lying on a bench and coughing on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle on Marshall Street, it was reported at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for causing a disturbance after coming in and out of their apartment yelling on Rolison Road, it was reported at 8:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
Petty theft. A motorcycle’s license plate was stolen on Arguello Street, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
Vandalism. Someone smashed and threw several items on Woodside Road, it was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after an accident with minor injuries between a black Mercedes ML350 and a white Chevrolet truck on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. There was a petty theft on Rocca Avenue, it was reported at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Petty theft. Someone stole from Safeway on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for theft at Rite Aid on Linda Mar Center, it was reported at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Trespassing. Someone was trespassing at North Of on Harris Avenue, it was reported at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Assault. There was assault at UPS on Forbes Boulevard, it was reported at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
