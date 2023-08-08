Runaway car — An officer found a vehicle on Chess Drive in Foster City with its trunk open and keys in the ignition. A voicemail was left for the registered owner, it occurred 4:09 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was arrested for assaulting employees and damaging merchandise with a metal cane at a store on the 500 block of El Camino Real. He also resisted arrest by throwing a metal object at law enforcement, it was reported 8:37 a.m. Thursday, July 27.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 500 block of Broadway for possession of drug paraphernalia and three outstanding warrants, it was reported 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
Arrest. A man was arrested for being a public nuisance by harassing people, causing arguments and running in and out of traffic on the 600 block of Broadway. It was reported 2:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 26
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of El Camino Real for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 2:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
Citation. Someone was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Hillcrest Boulevard for possession of narcotic paraphernalia. They also provided false identities to law enforcement, it was reported 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, July 26.
