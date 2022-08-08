Gunter glieben glauten globen — Someone lit something on fire on the picnic table with a small book of matches on East Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 7:34 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
MILLBRAE
Brandishing a weapon. Someone brandished a firearm at someone else at the intersection of El Camino Real and Millbrae Avenue, it was reported 12:52 p.m. Friday, July 29.
Criminal threats. Someone threatened bodily harm against another person because of a lost cell phone on the 100 block of N. Rollins Road, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and for striking a Deputy on the 1400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 8:11 a.m. Friday, July 29.
SAN BRUNO
Burglary. Someone broke the door handle to the storage room and break room and took items from both on Admiral Court, it was reported 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic convertor, it was reported 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for assaulting her husband by throwing items, breaking property and hitting him in the back, it was reported 2:27 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Identity theft. Someone used another person’s Social Security number to file taxes, it was reported 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:17 p.m. Friday, July 29.
Petty theft. Someone’s checks from the bank never arrived on Cadillac Way, it was reported 8:50 a.m. Friday, July 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a vehicle on Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 8:37 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
Grand theft. Someone stole money and medication from an unattended purse on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 3:35 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing approximately $1,000 worth of groceries from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:17 p.m. Friday, July 29.
Disabled vehicle. A USPS van that appeared empty was blocking a lane on westbound Ralston Avenue at Davis Drive at about 2:16 p.m. Friday, July 29.
Suspicious circumstances. A man was yelling and screaming profanities on Lassen Drive, it was reported 11:43 a.m. Friday, July 29.
