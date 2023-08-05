Every dog must have his day — A woman was walking her dog and the dog was later seen walking without the owner on North Claremont Street in San Mateo, it was reported 9:19 a.m. Saturday, July 29.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone took $10,000 worth of items on South Grant Street, it was reported 3:45 p.m. Sunday, July 30.
Assault with a deadly weapon. Someone followed another person and pulled a knife out on East Hillsdale Boulevard and Saratoga Drive, it was reported 1:23 p.m. Sunday, July 30.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a parked Acura on North Eldorado Street, it was reported 8:56 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Suspicious circumstances. A man slept in someone’s doorway and left behind all his personal items on Baytree Way, it was reported 6:23 a.m. Friday, July 28.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a crossbody bag containing a wallet with cash and a passport on Middlefield Road, it was reported 1:44 p.m. Friday, July 21.
Disturbance. Someone was harassing their subordinate at work on Topaz Street, it was reported 9:59 a.m. Friday, July 21.
