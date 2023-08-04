The naked truth — A naked man was using a hose to bathe himself on his property on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported 5:58 p.m. Friday, July 28.
FOSTER CITY
FOSTER CITY
Outside agency assist. Someone stole camping gear valued at more than $2,000 on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported 2:59 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Fraud. Someone was scammed out of $6,000 online on Shell Boulevard, it was reported 10:17 a.m. Thursday, July 27.
Grand theft. Someone stole items worth $950 or more on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.
Warrant arrest. Someone was arrested at the intersection of Norfolk Street and Hillsdale Boulevard for a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender out of the San Mateo Police Department, it was reported 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.
Illegal drone activity. A man noticed a drone flying around him in violation of a city ordinance on Port Royal Avenue, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Monday, July 24.
ID theft. Someone was the victim of identification theft on Coronado Lane, it was reported 11:48 a.m. Monday, July 24.
Burglary. A man’s construction trailer was damaged while parked on Marlin Avenue, it was reported 7:42 a.m. Monday, July 24.
City ordinance violation. Someone complained that a leaf blower was being used before 8 a.m. on Triton Drive, it was reported 7:13 a.m. Monday, July 24.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone was cited for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Industrial Road and Brittan Avenue, and arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported 11:20 p.m. Friday, July 28.
Citation. The passenger in the vehicle was cited for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, it was reported 11:20 p.m. Friday, July 28.
Citation. Someone was cited at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and El Camino Real for stealing a 2023 registration sticker for a vehicle that expired in 2022, it was reported 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 28.
Citation. A man was cited on the 1100 block of Industrial Road for having an outstanding warrant from the Redwood City Police Department, it was reported 10 a.m. Friday, July 28.
Arrest. Someone was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and Eaton Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine with two misdemeanor warrants, it was reported 11:55 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
