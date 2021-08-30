Flagged for removal
Graffiti was discovered on the side of a building on Chess Drive and two flags, the American and Californian, were also stolen from the area in Foster City, it was reported 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
MILLBRAE
Vandalism. Someone smashed the front passenger window of a parked vehicle on the 300 block of Vallejo Drive but stole no items, it occurred between 2:45 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Arrest. Someone was contacted for shoplifting from a retail store on the 100 block of Murchison Drive and it was found they had an outstanding felony warrant which led to their arrest, it was reported 9:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Arrest. Someone was walking in the middle of a traffic lane on the 300 block of El Camino Real and when contacted it was found they have two outstanding arrest warrants leading to their arrest, it was reported 1:47 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
SAN BRUNO
Barking dog. Someone reported a dog barking for half an hour on Acacia Avenue, it was reported 10:33 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Hit-and-run. Someone reported a hit-and-run on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:56 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Assault. Someone reported a group of five people breaking into a house on Redwood Avenue, it was reported 5:02 a.m. Saturday Aug. 7.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. Someone slashed the tires of a vehicle on Cadillac Way, it was reported 7:51 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Petty theft. Someone stole items from a locked vehicle on Cortez Avenue, it was reported 3:07 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Assault. Someone swung a knife at a Burlingame resident on the corner of Broadway and El Camino Real, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
BELMONT
Medical emergency. Someone reported feeling unwell and thinking they were on drugs on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Parking complaint. Someone reported multiple vehicles parked near no-parking signs, blocking the road on Holly Road, it was reported 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
FOSTER CITY
ID theft. On Bridgepointe Circle, someone’s ID was fraudulently used to take out a loan, it was reported 9:23 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.
Fraud. A man on Jupiter Court is being scammed online and the suspect keeps calling his cellphone, it was reported 4:57 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.
HALF MOON BAY
Grand theft. A man’s vehicle was stolen from the 400 block of Filbert Street, it was reported 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Citation. A woman on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license, it was reported Sunday, Aug. 8.
ID theft. Someone on the 400 block of Pine Avenue cashed a check without permission, it was reported 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.
