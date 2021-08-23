Dodgeball hooligan
A man wearing a gray shirt with no sleeves was banging on the fence at a preschool on West 39th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 8:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
MILLBRAE
Tamper with vehicle. Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the 800 block of Robin Lane but was unsuccessful and caused damage greater than $1,000, it was reported between 5:15 a.m. and 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone on the 2600 block of North Cabrillo Highway was arrested after they were found to be driving under the influence, it was reported 1:17 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
Arrest. A man on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue was arrested after he displayed obvious signs of intoxication and failed a set of sobriety tests, it was reported 12:06 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
Vandalism. The front driver fender of a person’s vehicle on the first block of Martins Beach Road was damaged with an unknown object, it was reported 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Arrest. A man on San Mateo Road was arrested after he was found to have several outstanding warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, it was reported 11:28 a.m. Friday, July 30.
Battery. A man on the 200 block of Cabrillo Highway was struck by a young man, it was reported 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious person. A man was inside a store on South El Camino Real he was known to have stolen from, and he was cussing and threw an item at the employee who told him to leave, it was reported 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Suspicious person. A man followed a woman from CVS on Bovet Road to her car where he reached for the door handle and tried to get into her car before leaving when asked to, it was reported 7:39 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Hit-and-run. Someone driving a black Range Rover hit a dog that ran into the street on the corner of Franklin Parkway and Saratoga Drive and drove away after leaving it in critical condition, it was reported 1:39 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Arrest. A woman was arrested after she refused to leave a property when asked to by a man and instead attacked him with a metal pole on the 100 block of Fifth Avenue. She was also found to have two outstanding warrants and suspected methamphetamine on her person, it was reported 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Fraud. Someone on the 500 block of Santa Clara was forced to send $400 to an unknown party under the threat that their Social Security and driver’s license numbers would be leaked if they wouldn’t comply, it was reported 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
