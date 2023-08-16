Hot pursuit — Someone took a portable fan and AC unit and fled on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 9:58 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
SAN BRUNO
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Hot pursuit — Someone took a portable fan and AC unit and fled on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 9:58 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious person. Someone was messing with trash cans and touching cars in an alley on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:27 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone pointed a gun at someone else while driving on El Camino Real and San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 10:51 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Suspicious person. Someone was standing outside a restaurant naked and then went inside the bathroom and refused to come out on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:34 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Grand theft. Someone stole a tailgate off a vehicle on Acacia Avenue overnight, it was reported 1:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Suspicious circumstance. Someone saw a man pulling a woman by her hair down the street and punching her on Kains Avenue, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was found with an outstanding warrant out of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on the 100 block of California Drive, it occurred at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Fraud. Someone attempted to cash a check with a stolen ID on the 1500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Citation. Someone was found with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, it occurred on the 200 block of North Rollins Road, at 8:43 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
Arrest. Someone was intoxicated in public on the 600 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 9:56 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
Petty theft. A license plate was stolen at the intersection of Skyline and Hillcrest boulevards, it was reported 8:51 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
All are invited to join us for SF Shakespeare Festival's 41st season of Free Shakespeare in… Read moreFree Shakespeare in the Park presents 'Cymbeline' - an epic romantic adventure!
Dirk van Ulden said:
LittleFoot said:
Not So Common said:
California flood insurance is much less than FEMA
LittleFoot said:
Thomas Morgan said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.