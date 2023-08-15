What did the 5 fingers say to the face? — Someone waiting outside a store was arguing with the employees and said her sister was coming to slap them, it was reported 4:23 p.m. on El Camino Real in San Bruno.
BELMONT
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
What did the 5 fingers say to the face? — Someone waiting outside a store was arguing with the employees and said her sister was coming to slap them, it was reported 4:23 p.m. on El Camino Real in San Bruno.
BELMONT
Missing person. Someone’s son was riding his bike and is now missing, it was reported 12:08 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Disturbance. Someone was washing clothes when a female threw garbage on the ground and when confronted, the person threatened to spray them with pepper spray on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Battery. Two residents with dementia had a physical altercation and scratched each other on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Citizen assist. Someone was receiving creepy letters from a business owner around the corner from her home on Waltermire Street and is worried they were following her home, it was reported 2:56 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
BURLINGAME
Narcotics. Someone was seen using illicit substances on Killarney Lane, it was reported 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
Disturbance. There was a road rage incident on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 1:44 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
Accident. A hit-and-run occurred on Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 2:51 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Disturbance. Two brothers involved in verbal dispute on Balboa Avenue, it was reported 1:47 a.m. Saturday, Aug 5.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
All are invited to join us for SF Shakespeare Festival's 41st season of Free Shakespeare in… Read moreFree Shakespeare in the Park presents 'Cymbeline' - an epic romantic adventure!
Ray Fowler said:
Oops! "... players would NOT be able to bargain for that much." Sorry.
Ray Fowler said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.