I spill your milkshake — Someone drained oil into the street on Studio Circle in San Mateo, it was reported 12:15 p.m. Monday, April 4.
SAN BRUNO
Vehicle code violation. Someone parked their truck blocking fire lanes on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:18 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Fire. Someone saw a smoke-filled bathroom and extinguished a small fire in a trash can on Third Avenue, it was reported 4:16 p.m. Friday, April 1.
MILLBRAE
General information case. During a medical emergency, a man on the 100 block of California Drive was found to be in possession of drugs which were collected and sent to a crime lab for destruction, it was reported 9:58 a.m. Thursday, April 7.
BURLINGAME
Accident. Someone saw a tree fall down on a vehicle on Drake Avenue, it was reported 3:42 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Court order violation. Someone believed that a restraining order was violated on Chula Vista Avenue, it was reported 11:07 a.m. Monday, April 11.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. Someone on Franklin Parkway was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Arrest. Someone on Chess Drive was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Citation. A woman wearing a black zip up hoodie and jean shorts was cited for petty theft on El Camino Real 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Arrest. A man known to steal from a business on El Camino was yelling at employees and hiding in the bathroom, refusing to leave. He was arrested 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Disturbance. Several high school-aged children were jumping on a fence and using the pool table and gym in an apartment despite previous warnings, it was reported 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
SAN MATEO
Homeless. A homeless man with a pitbull-mix dog was hanging out and urinating in a parking lot on Pioneer Court, it was reported 7:03 a.m. Monday, April 4.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Citation. Someone on the 500 block of Fifth Avenue was cited for possessing suspected methamphetamine, it was reported 6:03 a.m. Sunday, April 3.
Fraud. Someone fraudulently used the Social Security number of a person on the 200 block of Clifford Avenue for employment purposes, it was reported Thursday, March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.