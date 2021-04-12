We swear, it wasn’t us
Someone came to the door of a Belmont resident claiming to sell news articles, it was reported at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
BELMONT
Suspicious circumstances. Two individuals were looking into the windows of a home on Hiller Street and were believed to have broken in, it was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25.
Theft. A spare tire was stolen from the back of a vehicle on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Laurel Avenue, used the garage remote to open a Belmont resident’s garage and stole items, it was reported at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Arrest. A Belmont resident was flagged down by an individual who claimed that someone hit her and the individual then started attacking the resident with a deadly weapon on Marsten Avenue, it was reported at 5:36 p.m. Monday, March 22.
Arrest. Two individuals were arrested for stealing items from a store on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday, March 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on 42nd Avenue, it was reported at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, March 21.
