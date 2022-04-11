O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou bicycle? — Someone climbed onto a balcony on East Third Avenue and stole a bicycle, it was reported 10:14 p.m. Monday, March 28.
MILLBRAE
Assault. A man slammed a woman’s head into a parked armored vehicle on the 400 block of El Camino Real and caused her to lose consciousness. The woman was transported to the hospital and the man fled the scene, it was reported 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after they provided a false name to deputies and it was found they were in possession of stolen mail during a traffic stop on the corner of Meadow Glen Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Arson. Someone lit fire to a public restroom at a county park on the 500 block of Guadalupe Canyon Parkway and caused approximately $2,500 worth of damage, it occurred between 7 p.m. Monday, March 21 and 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 22.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. Someone in Windsurfer Park was arrested for two warrants, it was reported 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
Reckless driving. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard was speeding and swerving recklessly, it was reported 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
Vehicle theft. Someone on Ranger Circle stole a man’s keys and his vehicles, it was reported 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Arrest. A man on Foster City Boulevard was arrested for a $25,000 warrant out of Madera County for theft, it was reported 1:19 p.m. Monday, March 28.
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle burglary. Someone shattered a window of a vehicle on the 500 block of Skyway Road and stole $1,450 worth of personal belongings, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Burglary. Someone stole $6,638 worth of items from a vehicle on the 700 block of Laurel Street, it was reported 11 p.m. Monday, March 22.
Arrest. Someone on the 1300 block of Laurel Street was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
REDWOOD CITY
Citation. Someone who previously broke into a business on El Camino Real was standing in the parking lot in a hoodie and holding a bag, it was reported 8:18 p.m. Monday, March 28.
Disturbance. A man was lying on the ground in a drive-thru on El Camino, bothering people and acting as if he was hurt, it was reported 8:27 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
Person down. A man was lying in a road behind an alley on Broadway, it was reported 1:03 a.m. Saturday, March 26.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Citation. Someone received a citation for an abandoned vehicle on Greendale Drive, it was reported 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Citation. Someone received a citation for a traffic law vehicle on the corner of Pine and Linden avenues, it was reported 12:07 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing at Garden Club on Mission Road, it was reported 10:52 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
Arrest. A wanted person was arrested at the Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 1:31 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
SAN MATEO
Hit-and-run. A blue Toyota Camry hit a white Honda CRV on the corner of East Fifth Avenue and South San Mateo Drive, it was reported 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
Suspicious circumstances. A woman was yelling in the street on South Idaho Street, saying that she needed help and to go to the emergency room, when a man yelled “go back inside,” it was reported 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.
