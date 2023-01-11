Not quite the New Year: Someone shot fireworks on Grand and Chestnut Avenue in South San Francisco, it was reported 1:43 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
BELMONT
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Not quite the New Year: Someone shot fireworks on Grand and Chestnut Avenue in South San Francisco, it was reported 1:43 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
BELMONT
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a blue Honda Civic parked on Old County Road, it was reported 8:27 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Theft. Someone stole a phone on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:36 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Theft. Someone stole items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:08 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
Storm. A metal canopy blew into the road on Anita Avenue, it was reported 6:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
Burglary. Someone broke into an office building on Old County Road and stole $8,000 in jewelry, it was reported 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Battery. A female hit her neighbor on the arm on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Millbrae
Vandalism. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle parked on the 900 block of Broadway, it was reported 6:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle parked on the 700 block of Broadway, it was reported 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Shoplifting. Someone under the possession of illegal narcotics stole from a business on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 2:31 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Assault. Someone physically assaulted someone at Fox Rent A Car Inc on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole from Kaiser on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole merchandise from Miller Avenue, it was reported 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Grand theft. Someone stole from Gretchen International Inc on Swift Avenue, it was reported 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole merchandise from Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Robbery. Someone broke in a stole from Chase Bank on McLellan Drive, it was reported 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Grand theft. An officer initiated activity at Orange and Commercial Avenue of a stolen item, it was reported 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Ray Fowler said:
craigwiesner said:
Thank you!!!
Brian Wright said:
I'm really enjoying this, especially the comical retorts from brainwashed Trump supporters. Thanks everyone! Let me get some popcorn.
Mike Caggiano said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.