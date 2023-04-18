With friends like that …: Someone stole a debit card from their friend on Twin Dolphin Drive in Redwood City, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
SAN BRUNO
Assault. Someone was assaulted with a deadly weapon on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:49 p.m. Monday, April 10.
SAN BRUNO
Assault. Someone was assaulted with a deadly weapon on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:49 p.m. Monday, April 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:38 p.m. Monday, April 10.
Citation. Someone was cited for a vehicle code violation at the intersection of San Mateo Avenue and Hermosa Street, it was reported 3:57 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for breaking into a woman’s apartment on Commodore Drive with a knife, it was reported 8:40 a.m. Sunday, April 9.
Citation. A man was cited for petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:42 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Drunk driver. Someone was driving under the influence on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 2:33 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested pursuant to two outstanding warrants on the 1200 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 8:20 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for driving away from an officer during a traffic stop on the 1300 block of El Camino Real. It was reported 1:47 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
Citation. A Redwood City resident was cited for possession of illegal weapons and driving under a suspended license. It occurred on the intersection of El Camino Real and Belmont Avenue and was reported 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
Burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on the 800 block of East San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Friday, April 7.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious circumstances. Someone found a vehicle in a ditch near West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 6:37 a.m. Sunday, April 9.
Drunk driver. Someone crashed their car into two parked vehicles on Cypress Avenue. They drove off and on the road, it was reported 3:35 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
Accident. A GMC Yukon hit a parked white Tesla on East Fourth Avenue. The driver complained of back pain, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
Disturbance. Three tenants in an apartment complex on South Grant Street got into a physical altercation, it was reported 9:55 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
Join us for this FREE community event at the San Mateo Garden Center! Located at the corner … Read morePlant Sale & Craft Fair
