That’s dedication: Someone was harrasing a former friend by using various fake numbers to annoy them since 2018 on Linden Street in Redwood City, it was reported 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
BELMONT
BELMONT
Suspicious person. Someone was knocking on doors in the neighborhood and asking if anyone was home on Chesterton Avenue, it was reported 11:52 a.m. Thursday, April 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license at Harbor Boulevard and Elmer Street, it was reported 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for theft on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested following a hit-and-run on Academy Avenue, it was reported 11:09 p.m. Monday, April 3.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the intersection of Dwight Road and Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 8:23 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package from a porch on Mariposa Drive, it was reported 6:24 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Grand theft. Someone stole a wallet from someone’s purse on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 2:44 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet from another person in a restaurant on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 12:01 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Grand theft. Someone stole items from someone else’s hotel room on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 12:18 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter at the intersection of Edgewater Boulevard and Timberhead Lane, it was reported 11:58 a.m. Sunday, April 2.
Petty theft. Someone stole a backpack on Alma Lane, it was reported 4:15 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
Fraud. Someone committed fraud on Monterey Avenue, it was reported 3:42 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Fraud. Someone created fraudulent social media posts on Goldhunter Court, it was reported 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
ID theft. Someone committed identity theft on Barbados Lane, it was reported 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
HALF MOON BAY
Battery. Two people got into a mutual physical altercation on the 200 block of Cabrillo Highway, it occurred between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Arrest. A Daly City resident was arrested pursuant to an outstanding warrant on the 100 block of Airport Street at La Granada Lane, it was reported 9:05 a.m. Monday, March 27.
Citation. A Half Moon Bay resident was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of Naomi Patridge Trail, it was reported 8:20 a.m. Monday, March 27 .
