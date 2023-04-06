A fake license to drive: Someone paid $1,200 to obtain a fake drivers license in San Mateo, it was reported 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the intersection of El Camino Real and Belmont Avenue, it was reported 2:42 a.m. Monday, March 27.
Arrest. Someone driving a white sedan was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 12:17 a.m. Monday, March 27.
Domestic dispute. A man hit a woman on Monte Cresta Drive, it was reported 1:15 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
Drug offense. Someone filed a report about an incident related to narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:41 a.m. Sunday, March 26.
Domestic dispute. Someone punched another person during a verbal argument on El Verano Way, it was reported 7:54 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet on Stanley Road, it was reported 1:57 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Toyon Drive, it was reported 7:45 a.m. Friday, March 31.
Burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on California Drive, it was reported 9:48 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
Burglary. Someone stole something from a vehicle on Donnelly Avenue, it was reported 9:43 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
Burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 9:06 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after being caught driving a stolen van on Rollins Road, it was reported 6:25 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested pursuant to an outstanding arrest warrant on the 200 block of Eagle Trace Drive, it was reported 9:09 p.m. Friday, March 24.
Citation. A Belmont resident was cited for possession of more than one ounce of marijuana on the 100 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.
Battery. Someone pushed another person on the 500 block of Main Street, it was reported 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested after using a deadly weapon during a physical altercation with his brother on the 400 block of Beach Avenue. It was reported 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, March 22.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. An Antioch resident was arrested for assaulting another person with a deadly weapon on the 400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 11:43 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
Citation. An Oakland resident was cited for possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on the intersection of California Drive and Irwin Place, it was reported 9:01 a.m. Saturday, March 25.
