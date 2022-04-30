Move it along: Twelve juveniles were smoking marijuana and someone wanted them to move along, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Sunday, April 24 in Redwood City.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving while under the influence on the corner of El Camino Real and Harbor Boulevard, it was reported 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Hazardous situation. Someone complained that construction equipment blocked the view of oncoming traffic on Harbor Boulevard, it was reported 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Parking complaint. Someone parked their vehicle in a handicap spot without the placard on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, April 19.
BURLINGAME
Threats. Someone said their adult son made vague threatens to their family on Adeline Drive, it was reported 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Found property. Someone found a backpack on Howard Avenue, it was reported 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Malicious mischief. Someone found vandalized benches on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Warning. Someone unwanted was in a store and they receiving a trespassing warning on Rollins Road, it was reported 6:11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20.
FOSTER CITY
Citation. Someone on Mariner Boulevard was cited for reckless driving, it was reported 7:22 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
Shoplifting. Someone stole approximately $400 worth of merchandise from a business on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported 6:33 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
Bike theft. A bike was taken from Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 9:18 a.m. Thursday, April 14.
Vandalism. Someone poured an unknown liquid on a man’s vehicle on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 3:27 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
ID Theft. Someone stole $140,000 from the bank account of a man on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, April 13.
REDWOOD CITY
Gun shots heard. Six to seven gun shots were reported to be heard on Adams Street 11:01 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Broadway 2:01 a.m. Saturday, April 16.
Loud noise complaint. Someone reported their neighbor on Haven Avenue was having a concert with loud music and a live band without a permit, it was reported 9:14 p.m. Friday, April 15.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone on Holly Street was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing into another vehicle, it was reported 6:02 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Stolen Vehicle. Someone stole a person’s work truck from the 600 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 12:43 a.m. Friday, April 15.
