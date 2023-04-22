Just sleep it off: A man was arrested, to be released when sober, following a physical altercation with another man while drunk on the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Bay Road in unicorporated San Mateo County, it was reported 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested during a subject stop on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 1 a.m. Friday, April 14.
Petty theft. Someone stole on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:57 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested following a domestic disturbance on Antoinette Lane, it was reported 11:48 a.m. Thursday, April 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for an incident related to narcotics on the intersection of Spruce and Grand avenues, it was reported 7:55 a.m. Thursday, April 13.
Burglary. Someone stole at the Doubletree on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 2:17 a.m. Thursday, April 13.
