Not a drive-thru: Someone driving a white Toyota Corolla hit a flower shop on Second Avenue in San Mateo and fled the scene, it was reported 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:20 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
Accident. There was a two-vehicle collision on West San Bruno Avenue that resulted in major injuries. It was reported 8:04 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Petty theft. Someone stole the front license plate from a vehicle at the Shelter Creek Condos on Shelter Creek Lane. It was reported 7:37 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a gray shirt stole food on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:13 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Narcotics. There was an incident related to narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:21 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
Petty theft. Someone stole a cart of items from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:29 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from the intersection of Milton and Florida avenues, it was reported 10:32 a.m. Thursday, March 30.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A Redwood City resident was cited for possession of narcotic paraphernalia, as well as suspected heroin and cocaine. It occurred on the intersection of Morse Boulevard and El Camino Real, and was reported 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested pursuant to two felony warrants on the 1400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 11:25 p.m. Monday, March 27.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from a parking lot on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 9:10 p.m. Monday, March 27.
Grand theft. Someone stole items worth $4,021 on the 700 block of Elm Street, it occurred between 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26 and 11 a.m. Monday, March 27.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone stole $500 worth of merchandise from a store on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported 3:!4 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Chevrolet truck parked on Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported 8:17 a.m. Sunday, March 26.
Hit and run. Someone hit a parked vehicle on Humboldt Street and fled the scene, it was reported 10:41 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
Brandishing. Someone driving a black Chevrolet Camaro pointed a gun at a driver on Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Ford van parked on Connie Avenue, it was reported 12:37 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Driving under the influence. Someone was driving under the influence at South City Lumber on Railroad Avenue, it was reported 2:49 a.m. Sunday, April 2.
Burglary. Someone burglarized a location on Shannon Drive, it was reported 8:07 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Burglary. Someone burglarized a location on Cuesta Drive, it was reported 8:07 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for burglarizing a Safeway on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported 2:13 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Walnut Avenue, it was reported 12:21 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Community Learning Center on Tamarack Lane, it was reported 7:51 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
