Have a seat — Someone dumped a chair along with other items in front of a house on the corner of Forest Lane and Mills Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 6:52 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the driver’s side rear window of a vehicle parked on the 500 block of El Camino Real and stole luggage and a backpack containing miscellaneous jewelry, electronics and clothes worth approximately $27,890, it occurred between 10:45 p.m. and 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Petty theft. Someone stole a rear license plate from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Murchison Drive, it was reported 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Arrest. A suspicious man was contacted for prowling and trying to enter a residence on the 300 block of Aviator Avenue, and was arrested after resisting the officer, it was reported 6:31 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from Paul’s Flowers on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:16 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
Wanted person. A wanted person was reported at Cadix printing on El Camino Real 8:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft at Staples on Noor Avenue, it was reported 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested at the Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard 6:27 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Island Park, it was reported 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Illegal dumping. Someone found large items on a sidewalk on East Street, it was reported 11:42 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Disturbance. Someone complained of loud noise coming from an apartment on Continentals Way, it was reported 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Arrest. Someone was caught texting their ex-partner and was arrested for violating a court order on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
SAN MATEO
Battery. A man punched another customer in a store on South Grant Street, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
Disturbance. Two people were arguing in the downstairs of an apartment on Laurie Meadows, and when their upstairs neighbor stopped on the floor, they threw things at the ceiling. It was reported 7:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
