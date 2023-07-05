Bad Boy Scout — Brandish weapon. A man wearing a brown leather jacket pointed a pocket knife at a customer in a business on El Camino Real in Redwood City. It was reported 5 p.m. Friday, June 23.
BURLINGAME
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a power pack from a hotel on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.
Identity theft. Someone obtained a large loan in the victim’s name on Martinez Drive, it was reported 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.
Malicious mischief. Someone vandalized door knobs on Adeline Drive, it was reported 8:08 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious person. Someone was yelling at two women in the restroom on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Disturbance. A man and woman were arguing on Hazel Avenue, it was reported 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Citation. Someone was cited for a vehicle code violation at Commodore Drive and National Avenue, it was reported 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Petty theft. Someone stole a woman’s purse containing her ID and cards from her unlocked vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for resisting and delaying an officer at Sneath Lane and El Camino Real, it was reported 12:38 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.
