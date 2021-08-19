After successfully vaccinating more than 90% of eligible San Mateo County residents against COVID-19, county officials and health care providers will begin providing booster shots to immunocompromised patients as they await further guidance on providing third doses to the general public.
“We are closely monitoring the federal deliberation that will lead to broader use of boosters for other populations, likely commencing with health care workers, residents of high-risk congregate care facilities and older adults,” read a statement from San Mateo County Health released this week.
Federal health officials backed booster shots for all Americans in a joint statement on Wednesday, recommending those who received either Pfizer Inc. or Moderna vaccines obtain a third dose eight months after being fully inoculated.
Those vaccinated during the early phase of vaccine rollout, including health professionals and seniors will be eligible for their boosters by Sept. 20. Plans for reaching those in long-term care facilities are being developed, according to the joint statement.
Booster shots have not yet been recommended for people treated by the single-dose Johnson & Johnson product which first started being administered in March. Recommendations for a third J&J dose is likely, though, after officials gather additional data.
All three of the vaccines available in the U.S. market are safe and effective at preventing serious illness and death, federal and local health officials have noted. But data have shown the efficacy of each product dips over time, cause for concern as the nation grapples with the more contagious delta variant.
In its press release, County Health said it “expects to remobilize some mass vaccination capacity to offer timely, large-scale delivery to supplement what our healthcare partners expect to deliver.”
A similar model was widely used in the early days of the vaccine rollout when thousands of doses were being administered a day at the San Mateo County Event Center and San Francisco International Airport. As a greater number of the public became vaccinated and interests in vaccines waned, county officials closed down the mass vaccination sites and focused on supplying routine local events.
San Mateo County Health and large healthcare providers, including Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente, said they will focus on providing booster shots to immunocompromised people until further federal guidance is provided.
“We are awaiting formal guidance from federal and state health agencies on the plan and process for administering booster shots. Upon review of the guidance, Kaiser Permanente will share information about scheduling booster shots as soon as it is available,” a Kaiser Permanente spokesperson said.
Federal guidance recommends people with weakened immune systems receive a third dose at least 28 days after being fully vaccinated. The county also recommended residents with questions or interests in a booster shot turn to their primary care providers.
Boosters are not being offered at county-run clinics at this time, County Health spokesperson Preston Merchant said in an email. The county remains focused on vaccinated those who are still needing first and second doses, it said in its press release.
To date, 607,772 San Mateo County residents have been vaccinated or more than 91% of those ages 12 and older. Health officials anticipate younger children may become eligible for vaccines this fall, adding to the number of doses needed in the county.
Reflecting on Wednesday’s announcement, San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Canepa threw his support behind booster shots, particularly for those with weakened immune systems.
“For residents who have compromised immune systems, a booster shot could be a ticket to freedom from COVID,” Canepa said. “If your doctor recommends any extra shot then by all means take it. I fully support whatever is necessary to save lines and move past this pandemic based on science and data.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.