Aiming to remain competitive in the search for new employees and retention of current ones, San Mateo County supervisors adopted staff proposed updates to some hiring practices while recommending additional improvements.
Human Resources Director Rocio Kiryczun said the county currently has a vacancy rate of 13%, up from the 10% vacancy rate it had before the pandemic. The county’s turnover rate has also grown to 11%, up from the 7% reported last year but only slightly above the average rate of 9% to 10%.
County Manager Mike Callagy instituted a hiring freeze at the start of the pandemic in response to projected economic shortfalls but that freeze was recently lifted as the county has gained a stronger grip on the financial and health crisis. Despite that policy change, though, fewer applications have been submitted for open positions than anticipated.
“Attracting top talent to the county is vital to our success,” Kiryczun said, noting the trend is not unique to the county.
Kiryczun attributed the increased vacancy and minimal interest in positions to a national trend that shows employees are reconsidering their career paths in search of better working conditions including better pay, benefits, flexibility and working environment.
Recent retirements have also been a contributing factor, Kiryczun said. She warned supervisors that the county’s turnover rate could increase soon given that the spring is a common time for retirements to be announced.
“They are reevaluating their situations given the ever-changing environment experienced during the pandemic,” Kiryczun said. “In addition to a good work environment, they want purpose, well-being and skills development.”
The county currently offers some experienced new hires a credit of 40 hours of vacation time, sick leave credits of 48 hours and a higher level for vacation accrual based on someone’s level of experience. And existing employees are eligible to receive a $250 referral bonus if someone they recommend is hired and an additional $250 if the new hire remains with the county beyond their probation period.
By adopting the resolution, the board agreed to raise the number of sick hours credit to up to 80 hours and to increase the employee referral bonus to up to $1,000, split into two $500 allotments.
Additionally, the resolution included a Hiring Incentives Pilot Program permitting the Sheriff’s Office and County Health to provide bonuses of either $15,000 or $30,000 to targeted positions that have been hard to fill. The bonuses will be spread out over the course of three years and could be offered to qualifying nurse classifications, deputy sheriff hirees and correctional officers.
Board President Don Horsley and Supervisor Dave Pine both voiced support for reviewing and potentially increasing the county’s home loan program as an incentive as well. The program currently functions as a lottery, offering loans of about $100,000 to five employees selected each cycle.
Reviewing the program for potential improvements would be “time well spent,” Pine said. Similarly, Horsley noted the loans were a “good investment for keeping employees in San Mateo County” given that the funds return to the county in time while an employee likely becomes permanently located in the region and therefore more likely to stay employed in county departments.
In other business, the board also unanimously backed a recommendation from supervisors Carole Groom and Warren Slocum to commit the county to the Anchor Institution Framework, a series of initiatives aimed at boosting equity in county operations.
Specifically, more focus would be placed on areas like employee hiring and promotion practices, development of capital projects and facilities management, purchasing and sourcing systems, investments, progress measurement and accountability for results.
“The county has prioritized equity — just and fair inclusion into a society where all can participate, prosper and reach their full potential,” Chief Equity Officer Shireen Malekafzali said. “And the work we have ahead of us is to help create the conditions that allow for this in San Mateo County.”
