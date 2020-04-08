A message about how a small business is “bleeding hard-earned money and family savings” preceded the unanimous vote Tuesday by San Mateo County supervisors to ban commercial evictions due to COVID-19.
Supervisor Don Horsley said the business on Elmer Street is outside the Belmont city limits — and so covered by the county measure that does not extend to the 20 cities in San Mateo County.
The business owner in the email to the Board of Supervisors said the money spent is to keep the lights on, “with no hope of when might we be able to open the doors again.”
Rent is about $20,000 a month and all the staff was furloughed March 16.
“We are hurting immensely,” the owner said.
The commercial eviction ban before county supervisors will apply to businesses with under $2.5 million in yearly gross receipts and located in the unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.
County Counsel John Beiers said cities are free to use the ordinance as a model for their own measures on commercial evictions. Each city has its own unique, idiosyncratic relationships with businesses, Beiers added.
The city of San Mateo recently passed a citywide moratorium on evictions of small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is place until May 31.
County Supervisor Dave Pine had said Monday that cities in the county are interested in adapting their own ordinances on commercial evictions.
John Nibbelin, chief deputy county counsel, had said that the separate measure the Board of Supervisors approved March 24 to ban the eviction of residential renters — unable to pay rent due to the coronavirus — included the 20 cities because the measure focused on public health.
The ban on residential evictions followed the county shelter-in-place order, Nibbelin said, while the public health aspects are reduced with commercial property.
“It made sense from where we sat to take a different approach,” he said.
The Board of Supervisors, in separate votes, also approved a $76,500 grant to Pescadero Public Radio to allow radio station KDPO to broadcast live.
Catherine Peery of KDPO said radio station equipment was damaged during the October 2019 Cabrillo fire and the money will allow the station to reboot.
About 50 families of farmworkers are without the internet and KDPO, at 89.3 FM, will help teachers reach students during the COVID-19 emergency, Peery said.
Measure K funds, the half-cent general sales tax approved by voters in 2012 and extended for 30 years in 2016, will pay for the grant.
Supervisors also increased by $50,000 the agreement with the Institute on Aging for staffing the Friendship Line that is experiencing exponential call demand during COVID-19 while losing volunteers to respond to calls. The $50,000 will cover eight weeks of staffing.
The agreement for the Friendship Line had been for $212,180.
Measure K funds help support the 24-hour hotline for seniors and disabled adults.
The Friendship Line is the only such 24-hour hotline in the United States and provides crisis support services that include suicide intervention and a call-out service, a county staff report said.
