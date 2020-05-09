Theater groups and event spaces once gearing up for a busy season are now questioning how feasible a late year return can be with a cautious audience.
“I’m afraid it’s just all bad news right now and I believe it’s bad for the morale of our nations as well. Even in war times, entertainment has continued, even for our troops abroad, as many long for an escape from the dark reality of such times even for a brief time. I think it’s well proven how therapeutic a smile or laugh can be. It’s truly a shame that so many are missing out on that right now,” said Michael Thompson, theater manager of Bayside Performing Arts Center. Bayside is the theater for the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District and is used occasionally for outside groups.
The Bayside Performing Arts Center was one of many venues or theater groups forced to go dark in March including Broadway by the Bay, the Hillbarn Theater, Dragon Theatre and Fox Theatre. Like most recreational activities, theaters have locked their doors with no solid prediction for when a return will occur.
“The state of performing arts worldwide is not good right now. In fact it’s downright bad. The industry is pretty much shut down for a whole season. Many won’t be able to weather this storm,” said Michael Thompson, theater manager of Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Officials announced public spaces would see an occupancy reduction when Redwood City’s Dragon Theater was in the middle of two productions which it was forced to close. The Hillbarn, based in Foster City, closed its doors on opening night of “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.” And Broadway By the Bay, performing out of San Mateo, last performed their production of “The Sound of Music” at its final dress rehearsal.
“It’s really rough to have to shut a performance down especially when it was opening night. It would have been a great show. It was really funny, but we had to do it,” said Hillbarn Executive Artistic Director Dan Demer.
Ernie Schmidt, the general manager of the Fox Theatre, said his team had better luck rescheduling events, only canceling a couple events because the artists preferred to wait until next year.
Cautious return
COVID-19 has left members of the performing arts community concerned their seats would remain empty even with restrictions rolled back.
“Until there is some solid vaccine and treatment, people are going to be scared to leave the house. They’re so excited to come back to the theater but not until it’s safe again,” said Dragon Theatre Managing Director Kim Wadycki. “I assume it’s going to be a long haul and not an instant recovery. Normal won’t look like it did three months ago.”
The directors stressed a willingness to follow safety guidelines such as requiring face masks to be worn and monitoring handwashing is prevalent. But enforcing 6 feet of distance between patrons would mean severely limiting ticket sales, diminishing the benefit of acquiring the costs associated with putting on a production.
“If you have to be 6 feet away from the person next to you, that eliminates capacity and will have a major economic impact on your ability to produce. You have to design what you offer to what you reflect reality will be that you’re able to execute,” said Alicia Jeffrey, executive artistic director of Broadway By the Bay. “Unfortunately there’s not a whole lot more we can do. We’re cautious of what philanthropic efforts will be because understandably people are out of work and don’t have a lot to give.”
Going digital
Digital platforms can serve as a short-term remedy for live performance cravings but artists agree they lack the intimacy fostered through the relationship of performers and audience members.
“I don’t think theater is an artform that can make a successful transition to digital. It’s an artform that’s collaborative with artists and audiences and no production is ever the same. Right now, there’s an appetite for performance experiences and the only thing we have is a digital medium,” said Jeffrey.
As of now, most theater groups will be producing some form of digital content to appease their own artistic expression and their show goers. The Hillbarn will continue to host a family trivia night Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. followed by an adult trivia event beginning at 9 p.m. on Twitch, a live digital streaming platform.
Dragon Theatre will be releasing archived productions for rental through Dragon on Demand on the video streaming platform, Vimeo. Broadway By the Bay will also release archive video clips along with backstage stories and musical performances from alumni of the group.
“We’ll do what we can to satisfy the needs of ourselves. And our artists want to be creating somewhere. Digital has a place right now and a positive of digital is it has the potential to increase access to people from all over the world who would have never seen or celebrated our art,” said Jeffrey.
Braving the storm
Of the companies, four are currently operating with a skeleton staff whose main tasks are checking in on the security of their buildings and running digital efforts. Broadway By the Bay does not have a physical location to be managed.
Jeffrey and her team are now working as volunteers and have applied for local and state grants. She said the option of loans is no option at all due to concerns of how to pay them off. Despite these concerns, Jeffrey said a re-entry plan is in the works and hope within a year the theater company will be back to a full schedule.
“In many ways we’re gypsies. We don’t own a venue or a rehearsal space or continuous resources which is challenging but gives us a blank slate. There’s some level of freedom and creativity. We’re not beholden to our model,” said Jeffrey.
Schmidt said he has to remain optimistic. Requests for bookings in October are still flooding in at the Fox which Schmidt credits to the need for human connection.
“It’s good for the soul and good for the mind. I think as humans, we need that. I don’t think that we’re wired to have interactions through the computer. We need human interaction and lived experiences, it’s important for us mentally and physically,” said Schmidt.
Jeffrey said she hopes the public recognizes how important the performing arts are as they shelter in place, consuming various media.
“Even though people are going to be having their own unique brand of challenges coming out of this, I hope they learn supporting local art is important. It’s evident when we look at what we turn to in times like this,” said Jeffrey. “Sheltering in place would make us crazy if we didn’t have the shows, movies, the music. This proves how vitally important art is and I hope people incorporate some type of support for the local art community, it’s the cornerstone of any local personality.”
