San Mateo County formally signed onto a state-led partnership with insurance agency Blue Shield which has been tapped to lead the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution to counties and large health care providers.
“I believe Blue Shield has really good intentions and they will work with us. They’ve shown they will work with us,” Dr. Anand Chabra said, the section chief of COVID-19 mass vaccination and medical director of Family Health Services. “I’m hopeful this will be a beneficial thing for the state and the entire system.”
Initially wary of signing the memorandum of understanding between the county and the state, officials ultimately agreed to the partnership once it was clear it would maintain local control over how county officials distribute its own allocations.
Shipment sizes have steadily ranged between 18,000 doses to 20,000 doses a week, said Chabra. After accounting for second dose appointments, the county has then either planned mass vaccination events or distributed doses to local partners.
San Mateo County signed the agreement around the same time the state announced it would be expanding vaccine eligibility in the coming weeks. As of April 1, all adults ages 50 and older will be eligible for a shot followed by everyone ages 16 and older on April 15.
Admittedly surprised by the announcement, Chabra said he was excited to hear the state was making progress on the vaccination front. Expanding allocations could be taken as a signal supply will also be improving, he said.
“It’s exciting news and it’s good we have that flexibility coming up,” Chabra said. “I’m hopeful that vaccine supply will actually commence with population eligibility opening up.”
Similarly, Chief of Health Louise Rogers said in a statement released Thursday, March 25, that the county would continue to align with the state. But current shipment supply and scheduling constraints have hindered future planning.
Despite promising to provide three weeks' notice on vaccine shipments, the state has only informed the county weekly.
“Our focus will remain equity, speed and scale in our local approach,” Rogers said. “Our work during the last several weeks to mobilize both targeted and large-scale vaccine efforts positions us well to scale up and achieve even greater reach more quickly — if there is more supply of the vaccine.”
Supply constraints
The county’s vaccine supply has been hindered by a state focus on its most underserved communities, directing 40% of its doses there. The state identified these areas by measuring various socioeconomic conditions that can contribute to a person’s health by census tract, making up the Healthy Place Index.
Some San Mateo County communities have also been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, particularly Latino communities, but did not qualify for the state program. Latinos have accounted for nearly half of all COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic which officials attribute to filling essential roles and crowded living conditions.
In response, San Mateo County pivoted its vaccine rollout away from mass vaccination events and toward small localized clinics meant to target underserved communities which have also trailed in vaccine rates. While 44.2% of the county’s population ages 16 and older have been vaccinated, only 33.3% of residents in underserved communities have accessed vaccines, Chabra said.
“We’re just doing as much as we can with the vaccine we have available and are really trying to do what we can to close that gap in next two to three weeks,” Chabra said.
Officials anticipate hosting up to 12 local clinics a week in Daly City, East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks, Half Moon Bay, San Mateo and South San Francisco. Mobile clinics are also focusing on vaccinating the unsheltered, homebound seniors and coastal farmworkers.
Deputy County Manager Justin Mates told the North Fair Oaks Community Council Thursday that nine CVS and Rite Aid drugstores in the county are offering vaccine appointments. Without a centralized appointment website, people will have to visit the two company’s webpages to find appointments, he cautioned.
CVS pharmacies in East Palo Alto, San Carlos, San Mateo Daly City and Redwood City are being supplied with doses. Rite Aid locations in Redwood City, Half Moon Bay and Pacifica are also receiving shipments.
But closing that 11% gap has been difficult while larger health entities like Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health continue vaccinating eligible members, Chabra said.
Looking forward
Echoing Chabra, a Kaiser representative welcomed expanded eligibility as a sign vaccine supply would be increasing soon too but both Kaiser and Sutter noted that supply will greatly determine the number of appointments available to eligible members.
“Kaiser Permanente welcomes this broadening in vaccine eligibility and looks forward to the vaccine supply increasing as well, which will be needed to accommodate all who will now be eligible,” the Kaiser representative said. “The opening up of eligibility for all is a welcome sign that we will soon be able to put this pandemic behind us.”
Chabra said the state has assured vaccine shipments will improve by mid-April from increased federal allocations to the state and the potential end of the state’s equity program. Hopeful mass events will restart, he said “at this point we’re somewhere between hoping and planning.”
But local clinics will not be sacrificed, Chabra said. While officials remain focused on an equitable vaccine rollout, Chabra called on residents to be patient and noted the county’s ability to “turn the switch” on mass vaccination sites quickly when adequate doses are made available.
“It’s important everyone in the county has good access to vaccinations against COVID. Clearly some communities have had the benefits,” Chabra said. “I would ask folks to be patients as we try to make it equitable for everyone in the county to receive vaccinations.”
