As many wildfire evacuees face the reality of rebuilding their lives, nonprofit organizations and government agencies mobilized to make various resources available, aiming to lighten the blow of the process.
During a virtual press conference Wednesday, County Manager Mike Callagy applauded the work of county partners for working to support and house distraught residents. Partnering with the Northern California Coastal Region American Red Cross and the Pescadero-based nonprofit Puente de la Costa Sur, the county has currently placed 761 people in 345 hotel rooms.
“People feel that they are getting everything they need and [there has been] just some heartwarming stories and some tragic stories about property loss,” said Callagy. “It’s one of those situations that we’re glad to have these partners and all they do and certainly our Human Services Agency working with folks on the care and shelter side of things is very important.”
When the final evacuation order for the southern end of San Mateo County was announced, more than 3,000 residents were directed to seek assistance at pop-up emergency centers. Two weeks into battling the flames, Half Moon Bay High School is still serving the community today.
Following community donations, evacuees can now access goods at the center including personal protective equipment, diapers and baby formula. School supplies are also available including day packs, notebooks and writing utensils. While items can be collected at the high school, officials have asked that donations be taken to the San Mateo County Event Center at 1346 Saratoga Drive-Gate 7 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. As of Wednesday, the emergency center at the Event Center will be closed.
Puente has also worked to provide those in need with gift cards to local grocery stores. Community members donated to the organizations Emergency Fire Relief Fund has gone toward subsidizing both hotel room bookings and gift card purchases.
Officials have implored residents to apply for long-term relief through FEMA for support and services such as crisis counseling, legal services and housing and unemployment assistance. The aid was made available to the county following an Aug. 22 Presidential Major Disaster Declaration approved by the White House.
Frank Mansell, a public affairs specialist with FEMA, said the intent of the agency is to “fill the gaps where there are unmet needs.” He noted the application process, which 57 San Mateo County residents have completed so far, requires extensive documentation.
“Be safe when you return home, file your insurance claim first, document [the damages], be prepared for a phone inspection, and be prepared to read letters from FEMA,” said Mansell.
Applicants are eligible for up to $35,500 of assistance with rent or other needs. Information needed for the application process include a Social Security number, insurance policy information, total household income and the applicant’s banking information.
Accommodations can be made for applicants requesting assistance for uninsured property loss but applicants without a Social Security number will not qualify for the aid. Only under extremely rare circumstances can a transfer of funds be made between the agency and a person without banking information, said Mansell.
Supervisor Don Horsley, who represents much of the county under threat of the flames, expressed appreciation for local organizations like Puente for its effort to provide aid to people shut out of federal assistance due to their immigration status. Noting optimism, Horsley said the county would work to ensure undocumented community members receive the necessary crisis support.
“We have a lot of farm workers. If they lose their homes it’s hard to get resources to them. We’ll have to find out how we can help as a county and I think show the generosity that I’ve seen so often,” said Horsley. “We’ve got to make sure that we have the housing for farm workers we need. If we have to figure out how to replace it, so be it.”
Please visit smcgov.org/smc-wildfire-response for more county information on accessing assistance and making a donation.
(650) 344-5200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.