Rents are frozen throughout San Mateo County, according to county supervisors who temporarily banned increases to aid those struggling amid a global pandemic.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors disallowed landlords from issuing rent increases through May 31, the deadline by which officials may declare emergency mandates due to the threat of COVID-19.
Following an earlier ban evictions, the board’s decision Tuesday, April 28, is another step toward easing the hardship faced by tenants who cannot afford higher rents because they may be unemployed due to the stay-at-home order.
Supervisor Don Horsley said he hopes the move shields tenants from bad actors.
“Some landlords don’t have any empathy or compassion,” he said, regarding those property owners who would compound a hardship faced by vulnerable tenants.
Supervisor David Canepa agreed, framing the order as common sense legislation designed to address the few property owners looking to maximize profits at an inopportune time.
“There are some landlords that are raising rents at an astronomical rate,” he said.
The rent freeze would apply to those tenants who can prove financial hardship due to COVID-19. Effective through the end of May, landlords cannot increase rents or offer lease renewals with a rent increase to tenants eligible for forgiveness. New construction, single-family homes and other properties specified in the recent rent cap approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom are exempted from the rent freeze. The local legislation is similar to the previous moratorium banning evictions during the pandemic.
Supervisor Dave Pine noted the move is an imperfect solution, in that it will only shield those who have not already received rent increases for the next month. Additionally, he acknowledged the ban only lasts through the end of May — so the same rent increase could be issued later with no recourse.
Furthermore, he questioned communication methods used to assure landlords and property ownership organizations are aware of the new rules.
Pine asked, “how in the world do we inform the landlords about this?” Supervisor Carole Groom also raised concerns with the county’s outreach, and needled officials on the lengths they went to seek input from small landlords and property owners. The California Apartment Association did provide some guidance on the craftsmanship of the ordinance. Some tenant protection groups and legal aid representatives spoke in favor of the decision as well.
Horsley defended the groundwork laid by officials, and claimed often smaller landlords are not issuing rent hikes, which is why feedback from solely larger property owners was sought.
For his part, board President Warren Slocum questioned how the freeze could be communicated to tenants so they know their rights if approached by a landlord who is trying to increase rents.
To that end, officials agreed a significant outreach campaign must accompany the action to assure both landlords and tenants are aware of the decision.
Yet despite some of the shortcomings, Canepa said he believed the move was necessary for those who are a rent increase away from facing displacement during a global health crisis.
“We want to make sure that we have a protection for those tenants,” he said.
