Despite making strides to get a large majority of San Mateo County residents vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials worked to calm expectations for reaching herd immunity anytime soon due to high levels of community mobility and slower vaccination rates.
“We are an international community and so I think the reality is that until everyone on the planet is able to access the vaccine it’s going to be difficult with such a mobile society, especially in urban areas to fully get there,” Chief of Health Louise Rogers said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
To date, 78.4% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose for about 503,435 people. About 65.9% of residents in the county’s most underserved communities have been vaccinated.
Fewer seniors have been vaccinated than initially reported following a state adjustment of population counts and demographics. Rather than around 91% of seniors ages 65 and older who’ve been vaccinated, the number has fallen to about 78%.
To reach herd immunity, experts have previously suggested regions would need to reach vaccination rates between 75% to 85% of their populations.
Dr. Anand Chabra, the section chief of COVID-19 mass vaccination and medical director of Family Health Services, shared confidence the county could reach the higher figure over the coming months but noted the science is still unclear on what percentage would actually achieve herd immunity.
“It obviously is a tough question because there is no magic number for herd immunity,” Chabra said in a phone interview. “Nobody knows what the actual number is but these are sort of educated guesses by people who know more than I do.”
The county has also made progress vaccinating its youth. Of the county’s 40,152 children ages 12 to 15, about 13.3% have received their first dose after becoming eligible for the Pfizer vaccine last week.
Chabra told supervisors that County Health is in discussion with administrations from Mills, Capuchino, Hillsdale and Sequoia high schools to coordinate vaccine clinics. Deputy County Manager Justin Mates also noted the San Mateo County Office of Education has worked closely with school districts to determine ideal locations for vaccine sites and are finalizing dates.
The clinics would be in addition to weekly clinics already being held at San Mateo High School and Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, Chabra said.
Eventually, children under the age of 12 could become eligible for vaccination, Chabra said. As more children turn out to vaccination events, he said officials hope parents, guardians and close adult relatives will also seek treatment.
“The new push with younger teens is getting teens excited to get vaccinated but it’s also bringing in their family members,” Chabra said. “We’re really hoping that helps with the outreach to the adult population, particularly those populations in the lower Health Equity Census Quartile.”
Vaccination rates among some of the county’s most underserved have historically trailed the county’s overall rate of vaccinations by more than 10%. Overall turnout to vaccine clinics have fluctuated after an initial spike of interest early on in the year.
Thousands of doses were being administered a week through the middle of April but next week only about 2,000 appointments were made at the San Mateo County Event Center vaccine site this week. The figure is up from the roughly 350 vaccines administered at the site last week.
Chabra said the slowdown in vaccination could be attributed to a series of reasons including language barriers, scheduling constraints or an interest in wanting to see how others react to the treatments.
He also doubled down on the safety of each vaccine, noting all are highly effective in preventing the spread of the virus and COVID-related hospitalizations. Still, he noted none of the vaccines offer full immunity and booster shots could be necessary in the future.
“While no vaccine is perfect, these are really on the high end of being extremely effective,” Chabra said.
Aiming to eliminate barriers to vaccination sites, the county and various community partners have invested in regular small local clinics. Officials also plan to work closely with religious-based organizations to boost community trust in vaccinations.
Appointments are also not required at most clinics, though children are required to have signed proof of parent consent when not accompanied by a guardian.
Officials also encouraged the public to continue wearing face coverings when in large gatherings such as sporting events, fairs, concerts and other live events. Testing was also encouraged to help officials track the spread of the virus and any potential variants.
“I believe in science and I believe in the medical experts,” Supervisor Carole Groom said. “But as long as there are people that are not vaccinated I think that when you’re in crowded places especially it’s good to keep the mask with you.”
Visit smchealth.org/coronavirus for more information on vaccination events.
