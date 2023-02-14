San Mateo County officials announced Monday the launch of a task force committed to improving the living conditions of farmworkers who live in employer-provided housing.
The task force will ensure compliance with local and state rules and regulations that affect the health and safety of employer-providing housing for farmworkers and their families. Under local regulations, farm operators are required to obtain permits from the county if they provide housing for five or more workers.
The Jan. 23 mass shooting that killed seven farmworkers and left another seriously injured revealed that the displaced farmworkers working on those farms were living in unpermitted housing in conditions that were crowded and unsanitary. Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old Half Moon Bay farmworker, is accused of allegedly entering Terra California Garden, formerly called Mountain Mushroom Farm, where he worked and shooting four people. Zhao then drove to a nearby location, Concord Farms, where he had worked previously and killed three more people. He is now in custody. The shooting has led to renewed calls to ensure better housing and living conditions for farmworkers in the area after details emerged about the substandard living conditions for many on the farms.
Because of the potential for other unpermitted farm labor housing, the total number of farm labor sites is not known. The task force will rely on complaints and relevant state and local laws to identify any unpermitted farm-labor housing sites.
“I am so grateful to have the expressed support and partnership of both our county’s agricultural community leaders as well as our county’s farmworker advocate stakeholders as we undertake this work,” said county Supervisor Ray Mueller, whose District 3 covers the coast. “We understand many farmers and ranchers in the county are doing things the right way, providing legally permitted farmworker housing. But the goal must be 100% compliance, to find those living in the shadows, who need help. This work will ensure that every farmworker is living in a safe, healthy and legally permitted home.”
The task force includes the county’s Planning and Building Department, County Environmental Health, Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures, County Attorney’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.
“It’s imperative that these members of our community be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve and that starts with safe and healthy housing,” Mike Callagy, the county’s chief executive, said.
The county’s $100 million annual agricultural industry relies on a mix of migrant and more permanent laborers whose children are enrolled in local schools. Farmworkers who rely on employer-provided housing are often reluctant to speak up or complain for fear of both losing their job and home, even if that home is substandard.
Employer-owned farmworker housing is subject to regulations that mandate minimum housing and safety standards. The goal, officials said, is that farm operators will voluntarily work with the county to remedy unpermitted housing and bring housing up to health and safety codes.
“If they want to come into compliance, we will work with them,” Callagy said. “If not, we will use all of the tools available to us to ensure these members of our community have safe and healthy housing. We simply cannot delay.”
The county is providing emergency housing and support services for 19 families displaced by the shooting. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 14, is scheduled to vote on a proposal to allocate $750,000 to house displaced workers and also to seek community donations to assist families. A 2017 Agriculture Census from the U.S. Department of Agriculture counted 241 total farms in San Mateo County. Of these, 224 were less than 500 acres; 17 were 500 acres or larger. Fifty-seven percent of farms hire farm labor, according to the census. No data is provided on employer-provided housing.
