Fire officials are asking people to avoid driving to the San Mateo County coast to keep the roads clear for first responders and those evacuating nearby wildfires.
“The number one contribution to the fire-fighting effort everyone can make is to avoid the coast,” said Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox in a statement.
“We know it’s hot across Northern California and people want some relief from the heat. But I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping roads to and from the coast open and clear for first responders and evacuees,” Cox added.
To deter visitors, Half Moon Bay City Manager Bob Nisbet signed an executive order shutting down the city’s beaches, including Poplar and Redondo beaches, through the weekend. County officials have also requested state officials close the beaches under their jurisdiction, but as of Friday no decisions had been made.
The order comes as the CZU August Lightning Complex fires have spread to more than 50,000 acres in southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Cruz County. As of Friday, 64,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the fires.
“I’m appealing to anyone considering driving to the coast: just don’t do it,” said Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen. “Coming to the coastside now would be foolish and pose a serious threat to the safety of others by slowing down emergency response and impeding evacuation routes. It’s time to be responsible and smart — do not come to the coast during these fires.”
Pacifica officials are communicating the same message.
“Although the City of Pacifica is far from the fire zone, we are strongly urging people to stay safe and stay away from visiting the coast,” said Pacifica Mayor Deirdre Martin. “First responders from across Northern California need to focus on stamping out the vast number of wildfires and protecting lives and property. They don’t need or want to be fighting traffic so someone can enjoy a day at the beach.”
Major roads were closed Friday, including Highway 1 from Tunitas Creek Road to Shaffer Road, Highway 35 from Highway 84 to Highway 9 and Highway 84 from Highway 35 to Highway 1, according to county officials. Additional closures are expected and there is no estimated timeline for when they’ll reopen.
Those fleeing fires are being directed to two evacuation centers in San Mateo County: the Half Moon Bay High School at 1 Lewis Foster Drive and the San Mateo County Event Center, located at 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo.
The latter center opened Thursday evening and by Friday afternoon had processed roughly 350 evacuees, officials said. Evacuees cannot sleep at the centers due to COVID-19, but they can park recreational vehicles there overnight and hotel vouchers are being offered as well as food, water and animal rescue. As of Friday afternoon, a total of 800 animals in the county, including livestock, had been saved.
Evacuees in RVs can also park overnight at Coyote Point in San Mateo as well as at lot C in Pillar Point Harbor in El Granada after the San Mateo County Harbor District agreed to open the lot during an emergency meeting Friday.
Hotels throughout the county are offering discounted rates to evacuees ranging from $64 to $115 a night. Participating hotels include the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Belmont, Courtyard in Redwood City and San Mateo/Foster City, DoubleTree by Hilton SFO in Burlingame, Courtyard S.F. Airport/San Bruno and the Dylan Hotel in Millbrae. A complete list can be found at the San Mateo County/Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau website at smccvb.com.
As fire crews work tirelessly to contain the blazes, the National Weather Service on Friday issued an ominous warning. A fire weather watch, which means “critical fire weather conditions” are forecast to occur, is in effect from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.
The entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast are potentially impacted as dry thunderstorms and lightning, which caused the CZU August Lightning Complex fires, are expected to develop Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. An additional round of thunderstorms are expected to arrive later Monday and into Tuesday, though none are expected to be as robust as last weekend’s storms.
Some rain is possible, but not much of it is expected and while winds are forecasted to generally be light, erratic, gusty winds 40 mph to 65 mph may accompany the stronger thunderstorms, according to the warning.
“Lightning will likely spark new fires across the region, including remote areas,” the warning states.
