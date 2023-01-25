As Half Moon Bay residents continue to heal from a shooting that claimed seven of its neighbors, state and local legislators vowed to support those affected while reaffirming their commitment to ending gun violence.
“We’re all coastsiders right now and we all have to look for opportunities to contribute to nonprofits and GoFundMe campaigns and really lend a hand to those in the Half Moon Bay community that are suffering so much right now,” Dave Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said.
A day after a 67-year-old man killed seven colleagues at two Half Moon Bay farms Monday, elected leaders met with survivors and family members of the deceased. The mood was heartbreaking, U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-San Mateo, said.
Mullin and Pine were joined by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto; state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo; Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto; Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo; District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller and Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The shooting came as a shock to the electeds, each said. Many were still sending support to the Monterey Park community in Southern California after a gunman killed 11 people early Saturday morning when they got the news another mass shooting occurred in the Peninsula.
“It was surreal,” Berman said, who learned about the shooting in his district just minutes after attending a vigil for Monterey Park victims. “It was kind of this sadness and anger but also in a strange way a little of a ‘yeah, I suppose it was just a matter of time.’”
Help for workers
Many victims in both shootings were immigrants. In Half Moon Bay, they were low-income-earning farmworkers of Asian and Latino descent. In some cases, they were being paid far below the state’s minimum wage, unaware of their legal rights, living in abysmal settings and fearful to reach out for help.
Papan said she could sense the fear survivors and family members felt when meeting with electeds. Those in the group were some of the most underserved in the county and their day-to-day struggles have been amplified by an extreme act of gun violence.
She lauded agencies like Ayudando Latinos A Soñar a nonprofit providing social work to farmworkers and immigrants along the coast, who she said play a key role in improving trust between the communities they serve and local agencies.
“There are a lot of services in the county, out on the coast, people working day in and day out with farmworkers,” Papan said. “They are the bridge and they play a great role and the bridge is getting stronger every day.”
County Executive Officer Mike Callagy said the county will be providing the families and survivors with case workers who will assist each in accessing all the support they may need to overcome the tragedy including replacement pay given that many will be unable to work, along with mental health support, housing, food and legal services.
Recovery will take time, Mueller said.
“They’re struggling. So we’re trying to provide as much as we can in the way of counseling services to them but to be as vulnerable as they are every day and to be in this situation is incredibly difficult,” Mueller said.
Aside from immediate aid, he said the county will also have to improve enforcement mechanisms that will help protect workers from wage theft and other workforce abuses, regardless of immigration status.
Gun control
Officials also spoke of the need to continue fighting for gun control legislation. California has some of the strictest gun laws on its books and San Mateo County has implemented ordinances of its own that set standards for how firearms must be stored.
Mullin, taking the offense, said opponents who use recent mass shootings in the state as proof gun control legislation doesn’t work would be wrong. He, Berman and Becker both noted California experiences far fewer acts of gun violence than any other state with Mullin calling the data “unimpeachable.”
But the state’s borders are permeable, they noted, underlining the need for national cooperation on the issue. Eshoo, a longtime gun control advocate, said legislators need to keep pushing to rein in the online sale of guns and ghost guns and to enforce universal background checks.
While Papan and Berman suggested they may have some control legislation coming in the future, Mullin said he signed on as a co-sponsor of a federal assault rifle ban. Similar federal legislation was in place from 1994 to 2004 but has since failed to gain enough support to be readopted.
The issue goes beyond policy though, Mullin said, noting both recent incidents did not involve assault rifles.
“We are an outlier globally on this issue and we have to be better,” Mullin said. “There is a sickness in this country where disputes can be resolved in people’s minds with violent acts of gun violence. This is an epidemic, a public health epidemic of gun violence. It has come home to San Mateo County and it breaks my heart.”
Quoting a line in the Hebrew Bible, the Tanakh, Becker said, “you’re not obligated to complete the work but neither are you to abandon it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.